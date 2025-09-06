WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Light bar stolen from vehicle in apartment garage

The report and photo are from a reader:
I’m reaching out to share some unfortunate news: My truck’s light bar was stolen from the Maris apartment garage in West Seattle. If anyone notices a suspicious individual trying to resell a light bar or has any leads regarding its whereabouts, I would greatly appreciate your help. The thieves cut the wire and removed the mounting bracket, so it may be evident that it was taken. The brand of the light bar is Vision X. Any information or tips would be incredibly helpful in recovering it. Thank you! Police incident # 25-259113.
The victim says they’re trying to get building video to narrow down the exact theft time. The location is 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW.
