WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Ebike with distinctive lighting stolen in Admiral

Maybe you can help find this distinctive ebike:

My bike was stolen just outside of the Benbow Room on California and Admiral in West Seattle at 1:04 pm today, September 1st. Distinguishable features include large trunk on back, has light-up pedals, an underglow that can be turned on, as well as an LED sign that lights up on top of the trunk. I have also included photos of the new tires put on recently … This is my daily commuter and use this to get to and from work. Any help is very much appreciated and I am very grateful.