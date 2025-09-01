West Seattle, Washington

01 Monday

65℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Ebike with distinctive lighting stolen in Admiral

September 1, 2025 6:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Maybe you can help find this distinctive ebike:

My bike was stolen just outside of the Benbow Room on California and Admiral in West Seattle at 1:04 pm today, September 1st. Distinguishable features include large trunk on back, has light-up pedals, an underglow that can be turned on, as well as an LED sign that lights up on top of the trunk. I have also included photos of the new tires put on recently … This is my daily commuter and use this to get to and from work. Any help is very much appreciated and I am very grateful.

We’ll add the police-report # when we get it. (UPDATE: It’s 25-253565.)

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Ebike with distinctive lighting stolen in Admiral"

  • Alki Schwan September 1, 2025 (7:06 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry someone (butt head) stole your transportation. We will keep an eye out in Alki! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.