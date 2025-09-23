WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 27th SW shooting followup; Highland Park car break-ins; mailbox found

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

27TH SW SHOOTING FOLLOWUP: Southwest Precinct dayside watch commander Lt. Wes Collier was at tonight’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting, and his briefing included an update on the most significant reccent incident in West Seattle, the shooting of a 31-year-old man outside apartments on 27th SW on Monday. He said it’s believed to have been “targeted” so even though the person who shot the victim isn’t in custody yet, they don’t believe the general public is in danger. He said the victim was outdoors with his girlfriend; she went inside, and that’s when the man was shot. He sai officers found evidence of 23 rifle rounds, plus “eight rounds of return fire that hit two vehicles” that happened to be in the line of fire.

CAR BREAK-INS: Manny was hit two days in a row in the 800 block of SW Trenton:

I recently had my car broken into on 9/22. Both windows on the passengers’ side were smashed. I was home all day and did not hear my car alarm go off and none of my neighbors let me know. Then this morning at around 5:20 am my car alarm went off and someone tried to break in again.

The SPD incident # is 25-277973.

MAILBOX FOUND: Via text, we received this photo: