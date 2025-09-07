WEST SEATTLE ART: What the Luna Girls do when nobody’s looking, and what else we saw at Alki Arts’ latest opening

West Seattle’s most prolific public artist is part of the new show that opened with a reception at Alki Arts last night. In our photo above is Lezlie Jane, with three of the six paintings inspired by her Luna Girls on Alki metal sculpture. She explained to us that the paintings imagine what the “Luna Girls” might be up to when nobody’s looking. She’s showing and selling a few remaining miniature versions of the original sculptures, too:

The Luna Girls are just west of Salty’s on Alki, on the Harbor Avenue shore; Lezlie’s other West Seattle public-art work includes half a dozen installations mapped here. The Luna Girls paintings are part of “Four Narratives” at Alki Arts, with work by three other artists, including former award-winning journalist Christine Sharp, with whom we also spoke at the reception:

Her work in this show is about “politics,” Christine explains – her way of dealing with the current chaos (that word is the name of one of her four paintings on display – the others are “Saving Democracy,” “No Place to Run/No Place to Hide,” and “Searching for Home.” The other two artists participating in “Four Narratives” are Chris Holt and Joanne Shellan; the gallery’s at 6030 California SW (in north Morgan Junction) and open until 6 tonight.