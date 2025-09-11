West Seattle Art Walk + Art Tour preview + music + more for your Thursday!

(Wednesday night sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Long before the sun sets tonight, it’ll be West Seattle Art Walk night – with music – and that’s how our highlight list begins:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5-8 pm is the time window for most of tonight’s art receptions, happening from Alki to Morgan Junction, with previews here. This month’s venues include West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) featuring Carmen Leslie‘s exhibition “Smoke Show,” 5-8 pm

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR PREVIEW: One Art Walk stop has a big bonus – 5 to 9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), meet some of the artists who are getting ready for this year’s West Seattle Art Tour, coming up Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21.

ART OF MUSIC: Four free mini-concerts, 6-7:45 pm – preview the musicians and venues here (this month in Admiral, The Junction, Morgan Junction).

(PHOTOGRAPHIC) ART + MUSIC: Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) presents “Contact High,” a 10-person photography and music show, 6-8:30 pm.

Now – here’s what else is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘WE ARE WEST SEATTLE’: West Seattle small businesses band together for a spotlight week, continuing today, explained in our calendar listing.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still time left in gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), free.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), free.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: West Seattle HS girls’ soccer plays Seton Catholic, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Swagg-n-Wagon.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! And tonight – as mentioned above – the West Seattle Art Tour preview!

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society speaker series features Lisa Meoli on “Trails Through Time,” focusing on the West Duwamish Greenbelt.

DUSTY 45s FT. MONTY BANKS: Free live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center).

WESTIES RUN CLUB, BEER RELEASE: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run, followed this time by a beer release at the brewery.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Prefer to walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!