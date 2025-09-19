WEEKEND PREVIEW: Two ways to help the environment Saturday – Recycle Roundup in Fauntleroy, Coastal Cleanup on Alki

Two more quick weekend previews – both for events happening tomorrow (Saturday, September 20):

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Those are the first big collection containers to arrive from 1 Green Planet (DTG is its parent company) for tomorrow’s Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). 9 am-3 pm Saturday, ride up, walk up, drive up with items on this list for free dropoff. Organizers just have one request: Don’t wait till the last hour if you can possibly get there sooner!

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: As part of the International Coastal Cleanup, volunteers will spend two hours cleaning up Alki – details here. To help, show up at Alki Bathhouse at 10 am Saturday.