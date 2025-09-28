WEEK AHEAD: King County Executive candidates’ forum at North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting in White Center

The November election is less than a month and a half away, and voting starts even sooner. One of the biggest races you’ll be deciding is that for King County Executive. West Seattleite Shannon Braddock has been in the job since Dow Constantine resigned to become Sound Transit CEO, but she decided not to run for the permanent job. The candidates on your ballot are two King County Councilmembers – Claudia Balducci from the Eastside, Girmay Zahilay from South King County. You can see them side by side, and ask questions, during a campaign forum that will be part of the October meeting of the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting, 7 pm Thursday (October 2) at the fire station in White Center, 1243 SW 112th. Also scheduled to appear at the NHUAC meeting, King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.