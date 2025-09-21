WEEK AHEAD: Emergency culvert repairs to start in Fauntleroy

Though Seattle Public Utilities had said the emergency culvert repairs beneath California SW in Fauntleroy could start tomorrow, the “no parking” signs in the area all are dated to start Tuesday (September 23). Whenever the crews arrive, remember that the repair work will change things up for about a month in the Fauntleroy Church/Y/Schoolhouse area, which is also a key connector between Delridge, 35th SW, and the Fauntleroy business district and ferry dock. The repairs – as announced in August – are intended to keep the culvert that carries Fauntleroy Creek under California from failing before permanent replacement work can begin. (For more on the replacement project, which will first focus on 45th SW, don’t miss the recently announced community meeting on October 2.)