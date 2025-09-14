VIDEO: West Seattle coyote’s long on-camera hangout

Many coyote videos are fairly fleeting. Not this one. It was sent by Jordan, who explains, “We discovered some large animal scat in our small fenced front yard (Friday) morning (and) found that it was a coyote, captured on our security camera around 1 am. We have a small dog and we’re fortunate the coyote wasn’t there when we were out there earlier (that night).” Jordan adds, “We live at the corner of Lander and Walnut, the NE corner of Hiawatha. The back of our house is the Fairmount Ravine.” But coyotes turn up far from greenbelts, too; here’s what you need to know in case you encounter one.