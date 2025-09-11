VIDEO: Seattle Fire Department Station 37’s 9/11 remembrance

(WSB photo/video by Tracy Record)

That’s the flag in front of Seattle Fire Department Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, lowered to half-staff at 8:46 this foggy morning as the station joined in a department-wide remembrance on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Crews at SFD stations around the city read aloud names of some of the 343 firefighters who were killed that day – we recorded the crew on duty at Station 37 during their reading, followed by a moment of silence:

(Station 37, at 35th/Holden, is home to Engine 37 and Ladder 13.) Underscoring the hazards firefighters face, it was reported in New York today that more than 400 New York firefighters have lost their lives since the attacks because of 9/11-related illnesses/diseases – even more than were killed that day.