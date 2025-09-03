VIDEO: New school year begins with red carpet, high-fives for West Seattle Elementary students

Some students walked into West Seattle Elementary this morning; some ran; one boy even danced his way through the doors.

All crossed a red carpet lined with staff, parents, and community members cheering and offering high-fives – one student even reached out with both hands:

It was also the first day of Ritchie Garcia‘s first full year leading WSE, and he welcomed the students before the doors opened, telling them this was more than simply “the first day of school”:

Those on hand to welcome the students also included West Seattle’s school board rep Gina Topp, who is the board’s president.

The red-carpet tradition at WSES dates back to 2016!