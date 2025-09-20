VIDEO: Little volunteers, big check highlight WestSide Baby ‘Sip and Sort’ event

Need some inspiration? Check out more than 100 people joining forces to help local kids! Everywhere you turned at WestSide Baby‘s White Center warehouse/HQ this past Thursday night, volunteers of all ages gathered to “Sip and Sort.” They spent hours sorting donations – and none were more energized than the kids sorting “stuffies” to be distributed:

That young volunteer was impressed by the size of the stuffed shark. This one, even younger, was very adamant about sorting stuffies into age-appropriate piles – she was heard shouting “Baby safe! Baby safe!” multiple times.

Adult volunteers were busy too, readying dozens of car seats so they can be given to families to protect babies and toddlers:

One little-known fact about WestSide Baby that was spotlighted during Thursday night’s volunteer event: It doesn’t just serve babies. They serve older kids and even teenagers. That is at the heart of the current “Gear Up for Fall” campaign, although some Thursday sorters did deal with baby gear, like this huge box full of all types of bottles collected by Ridwell:

In addition to the 100+ volunteers giving WS Baby a boost on Thursday night, they got major support from King County too – a proclamation in honor of Diaper Need Week (which concludes tomorrow), and a $25,000 check, presented by County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda and accepted by WS Baby’s executive director Allie Lindsay Johnson and development director Morgan McGinn before a short round of speaking:

WestSide Baby accepts donations from anyone – money and/or items – and diapers perennially top the need list. Or if you want to volunteer, at a one-time event like this or on an ongoing basis, here’s info on that.