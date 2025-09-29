VIDEO: After other West Coast troop deployments, Seattle mayor, Washington attorney general tell feds, ‘Stay out of Seattle’

Mayor Bruce Harrell, state Attorney General Nick Brown, the city’s public-safety and others stood shoulder-to-shoulder at City Hall this morning to send the president a message: “Stay out of Seattle.” This follows the federal orders sending troops to other major West Coast cities. Above is Seattle Channel video of what they all had to say at City Hall this morning. “There are no insurrections here,” Harrell said. “I believe in a better country … I just wish our president understood this and believed in it as well.” Harrell said he’ll be issuing an executive order laying out “how we’ll protect our rights” if any deployment is ordered. Brown said that sending troops to Los Angeles, Portland, and D.C. are clearly part of a presidential strategy “to push our Constitution to the brink.” He said they’re staying in contact with the other cities and states and will be “ready to respond” if there’s a threat of the same thing here.