‘Twilight’ among the trees: Lincoln Park outdoor movie Wednesday

Thanks for the tip! Seattle Parks has been screening the “Twilight” movies – the Northwest-set vampire stories – outdoors and the next one is at Lincoln Park this Wednesday – here’s the Parks announcement:
THIS WEDNESDAY, Sept. 10, come watch Twilight: Eclipse (movie # 3) at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW — ballfield # 4). Join fellow Twihards for the next installment of this epic series!
Movie starts at 6:30 p.m. and we recommend getting there early + bringing blankets and chairs (and, ideally, wearing your best Twilight merch!).
Thanks to the 800+ of you who joined us this past Wednesday at Cowen Park for Twilight # 2! Some of you were celebrating birthdays and other special occasions, brought along tiny werewolf friends, and even decorated on-theme cupcakes! We are so happy to share these fan- and fun-filled evenings with you.
Apparently that’s the only one in West Seattle, as Parks says it’s showing movie #4 at Carkeek Park on September 17 and movie #5 at Volunteer Park on September 24.
