TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Thursday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 18, 2025 – fall officially arrives in four days.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny and in the upper 60s today. Sunrise will be at 6:51 am; sunset will be at 7:14 pm.

ROAD WORK

–59th SW in Alki is closed for a month by the school-construction zone.

-“Natural drainage” construction toward the east end of Sylvan Way has just begun.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights through October 10.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!