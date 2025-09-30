TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Tuesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today is rainy at times, breezy too, high in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 7:07 am; sunset, at 6:49 pm.

ROAD WORK

-The Highway 99 tunnel will close overnight this Friday night/Saturday morning for maintenance.

–59th SW in Alki is closed for the school-construction project; we’ll check on progress this week.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF went to two-boat service on the Triangle Route on Monday, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Issaquah, because of a boat breakdown on another route. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update when the situation changes.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights through October 10.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!