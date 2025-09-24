TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

strong>6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny and in the low 70s is the forecast again today. Sunrise will be at 6:59 am; sunset, at 7:02 pm.

(Fall’s second sunset, photographed by Tony Tschanz)

ROAD WORK

-Repair work on California SW’s Fauntleroy Creek culvert hadn’t moved into the street by end of day yesterday, so no traffic effects yet.

–59th SW in Alki is closed for at least two and a half more weeks by the school-construction zone.

-“Natural drainage” construction toward the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights through October 10.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners‘ final regular-season homestand continues tonight, 6:40 pm vs. the Rockies.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

