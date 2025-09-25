Taste of West Seattle, theater, fashion, music, more for fall’s first West Seattle Thursday!

(Sunrise photo sent by Al)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where. you’ll find even more):

KNIFE SHARPENING: Kneighborhood Knives is back for another pop-up at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm, today and tomorrow.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Explore options for your fall gardening! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), free.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), free.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

YAPPY HOUR: Bring your dog to Arthur’s patio (2311 California SW) for fun! 3-6 pm.

KIKI’S CLOSET POP-UP SALE: Shop for fashion – and enjoy $5 glasses of wine – at Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor) – details in our calendar listing.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Levantine Cuisine.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: There might be tickets available at the door at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) for this food and drink festival (with music!) benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank – 5:30 pm VIP entry, 6 pm general entry.

CHAMELEONS LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 6 pm in-store show, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “Come out for an All-Ager Rager with Daughters of Venus, Vagabond, and As You Wish. Doors at 6:00. Music at 7:00. All Ages. $10.” (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DUSTY 45s FT. SPECIAL GUESTS: In White Center tonight: Free live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center) with The Dusty 45s featuring Tropical Itch.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), it’s the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Prefer to walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Opening night! 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has info including the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Sherman, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!