Swim time for dogs, SSC info event, music, sports, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Duwamish River and Mount Rainier as seen from the bridge – photo sent by Lura)

Here’s our Monday list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

BABY STORY TIME CANCELED: Southwest Library’s noon story time is canceled today.

SSC INFO SESSION: 1 pm, visit South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) to learn about it during an hour-long info session! At Cascade Hall. More info in our calendar listing.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular 2 pm Monday “briefing meeting”; no public comment, but the agenda explains what’ll happen and how to view.

DOG SWIM TIME AT ARBOR HEIGHTS POOL: The annual “Dog Days of Summer” are back this week! Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool for dogs-only swimming, right before it’s drained for the offseason cleaning. 4-7 pm Monday through Friday this week plus noon-5 pm on Saturday. $5/session or $20 for the whole week.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT HIATUS: On hold while The Missing Piece moves to new Junction location.

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS girls play at Evergreen (830 SW 116th, White Center), 5 pm.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Chief Sealth IHS has a 7 pm home match tonight (2600 SW Thistle) vs. Nathan Hale.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!