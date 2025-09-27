SPORTS: Westside Pickleball League hosts season-kickoff tournament Rally on the Rock

At the Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex courts, the Westside Pickleball League is just wrapping up the tournament that kicks off their fourth season, Rally on the Rock. Co-founder Rosina Geary told us more than 130 players were registered to compete!

They spanned a variety of age groups:

Play began around 9 am and was still going strong when we dropped by at mid-afternoon:

As noted in our original 2023 report on the league, they partner with and support high-school athletics – not just pickleball! Proceeds from this tournament are benefiting the swim team at Chief Sealth International High School; Sealth athletes served as volunteers helping out today in various roles too.

Geary says Westside Pickleball League serves more than 300 players every week. You can find out more via their website.