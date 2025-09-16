SPORTS: First of this week’s two major Chief Sealth IHS vs. West Seattle HS matchups

(WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

Friday night, it’ll be a football game, but today, it was the sport the rest of the world calls football that brought Chief Sealth International HS and West Seattle HS to the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. We were able to drop in during the girls-varsity match’s early going for a few photos.

WSHS got its first win of the year, 3-0.

The Wildcats’ record is 1-0-1; the Seahawks, 1-2-1.

You can see their next scheduled matches on the Metro League webdite. (Next Sealth /WSHS game on the field this week is Friday night at 7, when the two schools’ football teams play the annual Huling Bowl game.)