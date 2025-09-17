REZONING: Thursday will be the big voting day for City Councilmembers

Quick recap of what happened when City Councilmembers met today to start voting on updates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, particularly rezoning: They passed both “consent packages” of amendments, but they didn’t include any of the most-discussed amendments, such as the one rezoning part of Alki and other non-West Seattle areas as Neighborhood Centers with denser housing and businesses, and the ones changing the boundaries proposed for potential Neighborhood Centers including Endolyne/Fauntleroy and High Point, as well as the boundaries for the Morgan Junction Urban Center. Those are all likely to be discussed and voted on during the council’s meeting – again as the Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan – starting at 9:30 am tomorrow, with an afternoon session scheduled at 2 pm. As promised, today’s meeting included an hour of spoken comment, much of which advocated for tree-related amendments, but tomorrow’s meeting does not include spoken comment, so if you have any final words for councilmembers before they vote, email them. Documents for tomorrow’s meeting are all linked from the agenda.