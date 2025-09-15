REZONING: City Council goes public with what happens next regarding Neighborhood Center changes and other amendments

After last Friday’s all-day-into-the-night public hearing on proposed rezoning factoring into the long-range Comprehensive Plan, the next step is for the City Council to start voting on the 100+ amendments that councilmembers have proposed. But first – the newly released agenda for their meeting Wednesday reveals how that’s going to play out. This memo from council staff summarizes that:

-For one bill (CB 120985), 28 amendments are proposed as a package for one vote, while 24 were reserved for separate individual votes. That includes Amendment #34 by citywide Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, adding eight more Neighborhood Center zoning designations including Alki, and Amendments #35, #36, and #37 by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka, proposing boundary changes in the Endolyne (Fauntleroy) Neighborhood Center, the High Point Neighborhood Center, and the Morgan Junction Urban Center.

-For another bill (CB 120993), 18 amendments are proposed as a package for one vote, while 21 are proposed for individual votes.

Capitol Hill Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth, who is chairing the council “select committee” through this process, noted in this afternoon’s weekly council briefing meeting that the Wednesday meeting will have only one hour for public comment, one minute per person, so she urges everyone with a final pitch about any or all of the above to send written comments. Wednesday’s meeting starts at 9:30 am and you can see all the documents from links in the agenda, which also explains how to comment and how to watch.