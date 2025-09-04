Replacements, ‘refresh’ planned for Walking on Logs sculpture site at southwest end of West Seattle Bridge

(WSB photo, 2023)

The two Walking on Logs sculptures toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge are what’s left of what originally was a four-sculpture installation. Today the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, caretaker of the “Welcome to West Seattle” sign nearby, announced that the entire area, including the sculptures, is planned for replacements, repairs, and a “refresh.” Here’s the announcement sent by the Chamber:

Structural repairs are beginning at the site and visitors will notice changes during this phase. Replacement sculptures are planned, with a detailed timeline and next steps to be shared soon.

Walking on Logs is a beloved bronze art installation by Phillip Levine that features four children balancing driftwood beside the Welcome to West Seattle sign. Installed in 1996, this piece of community art has become an enduring landmark, symbolizing both the playful spirit of youth and the distinctive character of West Seattle. Over time, the installation has faced theft and weather impacts, including the loss of one figure in 2014 and additional theft in 2023. These incidents helped catalyze the Chamber’s action.

“This Chamber initiative centers on stewardship of public art and community identity. The Chamber’s role is not only to advocate for business but also to safeguard the cultural touchstones that define West Seattle’s sense of place,” said Rachel Porter, ExecutivevDirector of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. “By leading this restoration, thevChamber affirms its belief that economic vitality and cultural identity go hand in hand. … We are caring for a piece of West Seattle identity … Walking on Logs will keep its spirit while we strengthen the site for the long term. Same spirit, new footing.”

The Chamber is coordinating with partners to ensure safe access, careful site work, and a refreshed welcome into West Seattle. A Cleaner Alki, led by Erik Bell, will refresh and clean the landscape as part of a multi-phased approach. The Chamber, Nucor Steel, and other stakeholders are working together to repair and replace the statues, ensuring that this iconic entryway continues to inspire both residents and visitors.

The West Seattle Chamber remains committed to projects that strengthen the community beyond commerce. From supporting local businesses to preserving public art, the Chamber’s leadership demonstrates how community partnerships can protect shared spaces, celebrate history, and carry West Seattle forward.