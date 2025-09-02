READY TO ROLL? Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby tryout time

(May WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn)

Young skater in the house? This might be the sport for them! Here’s the announcement of Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby‘s upcoming tryouts:

Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby is gearing up for its 12th season, and your kid is invited to join its skaters at the rink. Open to any gender, ages 7-18, this fast-moving sport is a perfect place for any kid ready to assert their personality, skate quickly, and (when appropriate, and with safeguards and safety gear) smash against other kids.

The league will teach your kid everything they need to know at its New Skater Clinics, September 14th, 21st, and 28th. It does help to have some basic skating ability. Coaches will roster them on a team matching their skills during the clinics; the regular season starts up the following week and runs through May. Sign up for clinics here: https://bit.ly/ssr_derby_clinics

Experienced roller derby players who want to skate for one of SSR’s travel charters are invited to attend tryouts on September 7th and 9th. Sign up to attend these by early September, here: forms.gle/q8DEXhfFp8svzC3i7

SSR doesn’t want the cost of equipment to prevent anyone from playing this fun, kinetic sport. Reach out to the league upon registration to see what is available to borrow prior to the first clinic.

Learn more about Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby and its teams at southsiderevolution.org.