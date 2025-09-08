Quantum/CenturyLink internet woes in West Seattle: Here’s what the company says

We’ve been hearing from West Seattleites who say their Quantum/CenturyLink internet service has been having intermittent trouble for the past week or so – particularly a “degradation of service” in the evenings. One of them, Dan, has been gathering reports via social media, summarized as follows:

The Problem: Severe slowdowns occurring daily from approximately 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM

Latency spikes 10-30 times normal levels

Packet loss between 3-10%

Download speeds dropping below 1 Mbps

Web pages loading extremely slowly

Video streaming quality significantly reduced or failing entirely

Chloe, the first to send us that summary, added: “Despite multiple reports, residents are struggling to get meaningful responses from CenturyLink regarding resolution timelines.” Here’s how they’ve been advising others who are affected to escalate:

-Document the issue by running network diagnostics during outage periods

-Email CenturyLink executive escalation at: exec-escalation@lumen.com

-Use subject line: “West Seattle Evening Service Degradation – [Your ZIP Code]”

-Include specific details: times affected, technical data if available, impact on daily activities

After hearing about this from multiple readers over the weekend, today we asked parent company Lumen about the problem. Our query was answered by global issues director Mark Molzen:

We know how critical reliable internet service is to our customers and understand that service issues can disrupt daily routines like streaming, browsing, and staying connected. We’re actively reaching out to customers to better understand the scope of the issue and work with them directly. We’re committed to resolving this issue as quickly as possible and restoring the reliable service our customers expect. We appreciate their patience and engagement as we work through this.

So if you’re caught up in this, let us know if you get some relief.