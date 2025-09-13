PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fiestas Patrias celebration begins with spirited South Park parade

WSB PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN, VIDEO BY TRACY RECORD

State Supreme Court Justice Steven C. González was first to roll down the route of this morning’s Fiestas Patrias Parade in South Park, presiding as Grand Marshal this year. He wasn’t the only participant for whom justice resounded – another was the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps, always advocating for environmental justice:

One entry carried tributes to legendary fighters for justice and health:

Several displayed the inspirational slogan “Si si puede” (Yes, we can):

Fiestas Patrias is primarily a celebration of Latin American culture and heritage, all displayed in abundance during the parade, with multiple folkloric-dancing groups:

Culture also rolled and bounced down the parade route with members of the Eazy Duz It Car Club, too:

The vehicles representing parade organizer Sea Mar Community Health Centers‘ many branches were lavishly decorated, some whimsically with characters in the spirit of family health.

Meantime, schools participating today included Chief Sealth International High School, whose cheer team walked the route, followed by members of the 2-0 football team:

The Sealth and Denny International Middle School program Proyecto Saber had an entry too, as did Concord International Elementary, with the most pointed signs of the parade, including “No Human Is Illegal” and “Abolish ICE.” Other participants were simply exuberant:

The last major entry featured more than 50 horseback riders – and one other livestock sighting:

Relatively few government reps in the parade – District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka was in it, as were some Seattle Police and a Metro bus. After the parade, which lasted almost an hour with some long stopdowns, Sea Mar’s Fiestas Patrias celebration at Seattle Center downtown opened; it continues tomorrow.