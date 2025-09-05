Outdoor movie with climbing, high-school football, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Smoky sunrise at Seacrest – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are your Friday options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION: Reminder that the closure is now expected to continue through September 10.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to check out local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle: “We have wines for picnics, cookouts, hikes, camping, boating, and even just hanging out on the deck.”

OUTDOOR MOVIE + FREE ROCK CLIMBING: Climb at Camp Long 5-7 pm, then (at dusk, 8-ish) watch “Inside Out 2,” all free, as previewed here. You also can just come for the movie, of course. (5200 35th SW)

FIRST FRIDAY AT HPIC: 5:30-8:30 pm, last chance this season to party with your neighbors on the once-and-future Highland Park Improvement Club site – music, food, fun, all ages. (1116 SW Holden)

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) features an all-genres open mic tonight, 6-8 pm. All ages, no cover.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: First local team home game of the season at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Hockinson.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Noir pop with Low Throes, special guest Mike Dormann, doors 7, show 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BINGO AT ADMIRAL PUB: Tonight!

Classic Bingo is every 1st and 3rd Fridays at the Admiral Pub at 7 pm. Free to play with cash prizes.

(2306 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music and DJ – tonight, No Existo, Barnacle (record release)- 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!