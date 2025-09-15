MILESTONE: White Center Food Bank ready to celebrate construction-loan payoff

(WCFB photo when exterior mural was unveiled at new HQ in December 2023)

A milestone for the White Center Food Bank, which also serves southernmost West Seattle: WCFB says it’s paid off the construction loan for its less-than-two-year-old “forever home” and is ready to celebrate – here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Join White Center Food Bank to celebrate the significant achievement of raising just over 10 million dollars to buy their property and turn a former tortilla factory into a beautiful, welcoming space of belonging for the White Center community. To celebrate paying off their construction loan and closing their capital campaign, all are invited to the food bank on October 2nd from 4-6pm for food, drinks and community.

The Capital Campaign to Keep the Community Fed to build White Center Food Bank’s new facility in the heart of downtown White Center publicly launched in September 2022. Almost exactly three years later, the organization is debt free and can focus 100% of their future fundraising efforts on keeping the community fed.

This is especially significant in the wake of cuts to safety net programs and rising costs across all sectors, while White Center Food Bank continues to see a dramatic increase in need. This new facility not only supports people looking for food resources, it provides a dignified, beautiful space built for the community. Also, after being displaced multiple times in their history, they now have a permanent home they own and utilize, not just as a food bank, but also a community gathering space. The White Center Food Bank finally has their ‘forever home’ and the staff, board, volunteers and customers look forward to celebrating this wonderful news on October 2nd, together with the community that supports them.

Please RSVP here: forms.gle/hvdeJrYvCP7N4uzq6