Memorial planned September 19 for James Eldred, 1948-2024

Family and friends will gather September 19 to remember Jim Eldred, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

James “Jim” Eldred will be remembered by his family and friends on September 19th in West Seattle. Jim passed away on October 27, 2024 in Benson, North Carolina. He was profoundly thoughtful, kind and considerate, and steadfastly dedicated to his family, friends, community, and faith.

Jim was born in West Seattle on February 27, 1948 and attended West Seattle High School, where he played basketball and football. He studied at the University of Washington, setting the stage for a career at Pacific Northwest Bell and US West Advanced Technologies.

Following retirement, Jim served his community in Monroe, Washington, by volunteering as Administrator for the Christian School and as Deacon and Elder at his church. Jim later moved to Benson, North Carolina. Passionate about his hobbies, Jim was an avid sailor, a skilled writer, a determined wood carver, a painter, and an excellent cook and baker.

In recent years, Jim focused on sharing the significance of living in relationship with Jesus and wrote a book, A Depth of Insight, about his experiences.

He is survived by his wife, Maudene “Dena” Eldred; children Kim, David, and Jeff Eldred; siblings Beth Davis and Bill Eldred; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Betty Eldred.

We will miss our wise counselor, problem solver and fixer of things ,and his legacy will continue to bless, influence, and inspire us.