Memorial gathering next Saturday for Ed Dupras, 78

Family and friends will gather next Saturday (September 20) to remember longtime community advocate Ed Dupras. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community now:

Ed Dupras passed away on August 7, 2025 at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer.

Ed made his home in West Seattle, where he was a passionate and engaged member of the community. Known for his sharp wit, generous spirit, and strong sense of civic duty, Ed dedicated much of his time to local causes and political engagement. He was an active supporter of the 34th District Democrats and a proud participant in Drinking Liberally, where spirited conversation was always on tap.

Whether he was volunteering for neighborhood initiatives or advocating for progressive change, Ed brought warmth, humor, and integrity to everything he did. He will be remembered not only for his activism, but for his friendship, his kindness, and his willingness to go on a Costco run for you because he was going to go there anyway and it was no problem at all.

A memorial gathering will be held at The Hall at Fauntleroy on September 20th at 1-4 pm, where friends and loved ones are invited to share stories and celebrate Ed’s life.

Ed would have wanted his memorial to be informal. Open microphone – if there are memories you want to share.

“No flowers,” he would say. “The guest of honor wouldn’t have wanted them.”

Ed is survived by his two children, Sarah and Edward Dupras.