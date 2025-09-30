Love to read? 5 West Seattle book clubs to know about

If you don’t use our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and daily lists, you might not know about all five of these local book clubs featured monthly. They’re all open to whomever shows up, no preregistration, dues, or memberships required:

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: Next meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, October 1), 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW). This club discusses classic sci-fi/fantasy books; this month’s title is “The Midwich Cuckoos” by John Wyndham (1957).

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: The WSBC was originally the West Seattle Silent Book Club and has grown into a massive multi-venue event with hundreds of readers, first Thursday of most months, reconvening at 7 pm this Thursday (October 2) after summer break. Choose your venue, choose your book, come read quietly, then talk with people – or don’t! This month’s locations, from North Admiral to White Center, are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Ed, who leads the Classic SF Book Club mentioned above, created this one too. The next meeting is 3 pm Sunday (October 5) at Paper Boat Booksellers, and this month’s book is “Rosemary’s Baby” by Ira Levin (1967).

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Julia‘s club gathers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW) one Sunday afternoon a month. For the next meeting on October 26 – 2:30 pm to chat, 3 pm to start discussing – they’re reading “The Witches of Eastwick” by John Updike (1984), which was made into a movie in 1987.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB, WEST SEATTLE CHAPTER: The name of this club explains the mindset of readers to whom it appeals! Perla is your host, and “Ghostland, an American History in Haunted Places” by Colin Dickey is what MCBC is reading this month. Next meeting is at 7 pm Thursday, October 30, at 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way).

Any other West Seattle book clubs open to more readers? Let us know so we can list them in our calendar too!