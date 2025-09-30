It’s your art show! Southwest Artist Showcase dropoffs start tomorrow

For more than 30 years, the Southwest Library has hosted the anual Southwest Artist Showcase, a non-juried exhibition in which you can participate just by bringing in art to display. The dropoff period starts tomorrow (Wednesday, October 1) and continues through Friday; the showcase starts Sunday (October 5), with an opening reception 11 am-12:30 pm, and continues during regular library hours through November 2. For other details, see the infopage about the showcase, then get ready to submit up to three of your artworks over the next three days. Southwest Library is at 9010 35th SW.