HPAC, art, gaming, more for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for fall’s first Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (and if we’re missing something – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!):

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

RESTAURANT OPENING: In Pizza We Crust plans to open at 11 am. (3207 California SW)

NO AMERICAN MAH JONGG TODAY: Afternoon meetups are still on hold until The Missing Piece reopens in its new West Seattle Junction location.

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: hosts Lincoln for slowpitch-softball games at 4 and 5:30 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex. Also, Sealth hosts Franklin for a volleyball match at 7 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, new weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

HOW TO GET RAINWISE: Eligible for subsidized rainwater-handling infrastructure at your home or business? Get your questions answered at tonight’s webinar at 5 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project is a kitchen sponge holder. (3400 Harbor SW)

FREE ART CLASS: 6-8 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required, come play!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: An energetic way to mark the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome, regardless of pace!

HPAC IS BACK: The community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge reconvenes tonight at 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW). Go here to read about what’s planned for discussion, including public safety and the West Duwamish Greenbelt.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO x 2: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: You’re invited to sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!