How’s three-boat Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry service going? That and other topics up for discussion at WSF’s online meetings

Lots of hot topics for Washington State Ferries lately, including the restoration of three-boat service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. Got a question? Concern? Comment? That and many other topics are up for discussion at WSF’s fall system-wide community meetings, happening online at 12:30 pm and 6 pm Thursday, October 2. WSF boss Steve Nevey says, “Each meeting will begin with a brief presentation about this summer’s increased service, our new vessel build program and recent changes here at WSF. Most of the time will be dedicated to answering questions.” You can register for one or both (WSF promises duplicate content) right now by going here.