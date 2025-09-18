Here’s what West Seattle’s only shelter needs now

Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle remains the only shelter in West Seattle. It runs on donations and volunteers, and here’s a list of what they need now:

Westside Neighbors Shelter opens every morning of the year to provide people with a hot breakfast, a place to shower, and other necessities. Even in the summer, we’ve been serving between 30 and 50 hungry people each day. Keith reports that we are out of almost everything, and consequently spending more money every week to keep going. Can you help? Here are the most-needed items right now:

Regular and instant oatmeal

Instant hot chocolate mix

Powdered coffee creamer

Ground coffee

Krusteaz pancake mix

Bisquick

Cup-o-Noodles and Ramen

Potatoes

White and brown sugar

12 oz paper hot cups (no lids)

16 oz paper bowls

10” paper plates

Paper towels and napkins

Men’s socks, underwear, t-shirts

Disposable razors, travel-size shaving cream and toothpaste

You’ll find these items (and more) at our wish list:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2M8BX6UMZBG4H?

Or, toss a few of these items in your cart next time you go shopping, and bring them by the shelter between 7 and 11 am any day of the week!

Find out more about the shelter at westsideneighborsshelter.org.

Thank you so much!