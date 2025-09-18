Here’s what West Seattle’s only shelter needs now

Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle remains the only shelter in West Seattle. It runs on donations and volunteers, and here’s a list of what they need now:
Westside Neighbors Shelter opens every morning of the year to provide people with a hot breakfast, a place to shower, and other necessities. Even in the summer, we’ve been serving between 30 and 50 hungry people each day. Keith reports that we are out of almost everything, and consequently spending more money every week to keep going. Can you help? Here are the most-needed items right now:
Regular and instant oatmeal
Instant hot chocolate mix
Powdered coffee creamer
Ground coffee
Krusteaz pancake mix
Bisquick
Cup-o-Noodles and Ramen
Potatoes
White and brown sugar
12 oz paper hot cups (no lids)
16 oz paper bowls
10” paper plates
Paper towels and napkins
Men’s socks, underwear, t-shirts
Disposable razors, travel-size shaving cream and toothpaste
You’ll find these items (and more) at our wish list:
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2M8BX6UMZBG4H?
Or, toss a few of these items in your cart next time you go shopping, and bring them by the shelter between 7 and 11 am any day of the week!
Find out more about the shelter at westsideneighborsshelter.org.
Thank you so much!
