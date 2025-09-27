HAPPENING NOW: Wolves, salmon, stormwater, more at 2025 West Seattle Ecology Fair

The West Seattle Ecology Fair, happening until 2 pm, is full of info you can learn of – maybe in surprising ways, like the Wolf Haven trio above, whose table includes models of skulls and scat from wildlife large and small, plus life-size wolf and coyote representations. You can learn about saving wild salmon, too:

LeeAnn is representing Save Our Wild Salmon, focused on the Columbia and Snake River salmon, but with suggested actions you can take to help. Lots of everyday-living info too – for example, if you want to figure out how to use less plastic, you’ll find a table where you can do just that:

Keeping polluted stormwater out of the sewer system and out of Puget Sound is the longtime mission of RainWise, represented here by Sarah and Hibo:

If you checked out RainWise years ago, you should know the project has evolved to be easier to connect with – and they have events coming up to which you can bring questions (or ask them here). Thinking about spending less time in your car? If you have questions about bicycling, Marlo‘s part of the team at the West Seattle Bike Connections table:

Those are just a few of the organizations here in the Walmesley Center gym at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle, northeast side of the intersection, main entrance off Myrtle). Among the others is prolific West Seattle cleanup squad A Cleaner Alki, whose founder Erik Bell is here. Coming up at noon is keynote speaker Nicholas Bond, Emeritus Washington State Climatologist. We’re staying for his presentation and will add toplines to the story later.