HAPPENING NOW: Stitches and stories at West Seattle Quilters’ showcase

More than 60 quilts (and other textile creations) are on display right now, through 4 pm, at the Center for Active Living, during West Seattle Quilters‘ annual showcase. Everything has a story – and you can read the stories while admiring the creations! This one, for example, is a “Quilt of Valor,” made by Malinda for her friend Bob, an 83-year-old Vietnam veteran:

This one was made by Jane, who wrote that she bought the pattern years ago knowing that one day she would make it for her son Nicholas:

These portraits are the creation quilters who “made a portrait in 11 sections, (then) mixed up face sections to create a new portrait”:

There’s an incredible variety of subjects – from mountains to sports teams to herb gardens and, of course, pets:

Here are just a few other things we saw:

You can wander (and touch IF you use the disposable gloves they’re offering at the door) until 4 pm, free admission, upstairs at 4217 SW Oregon. (And if you’re a quilter but not yet connected with this group, you can find out how to do that too!)