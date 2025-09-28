HAPPENING NOW: Mid-Autumn Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden

(WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn. Above, Huayin Performing Arts Group)

It’s a beautiful afternoon at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north edge of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus on Puget Ridge, where the Mid-Autumn Festival continues until 5 pm.

Performances and demonstrations are happening all afternoon – above and below, Julian Leung demonstrated Tai Chi:

Arts and crafts too, including painting:

Admission and parking are free. The garden and college are at 6000 16th SW.