HALLOWEEN: Host a cabin at Camp Long’s Trail or Treat!

(WSB file photo)

The start of fall means Halloween season is nearing too, and we’re starting to receive announcements about this year’d events. Among them, one month from tomorrow, Camp Long will again host Trail or Treat – and right now it’s looking for organizations to host and decorate cabins! From Camp Long’s Matt Kostle:

Right now we are looking for organizations to volunteer to host cabins at the event as this event happens in collaboration with public and private organizations. The way it works is each organization “hosts” a cabin by providing some volunteers/staff and treats to hand out while we set up the lighted trails and pathways along with some interactive activities! This is a family-friendly event and has been quite popular the last two years we have done it, bringing in around 1000 people each time! Here’s a link for organizations to sign up to host cabins! Once we get a better idea of how many organizations are participating this year we will send out an updated flyer and map of the event with organizations logos as available. Organizations are also able to decorate the cabins in whatever festive ways they like (keeping in mind that it is family friendly so not too scary) and can hand out/provide whatever info they want about their organizations to the public visiting for the event!