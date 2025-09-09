West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

68℉

FYI: Masked photographers in The Junction

September 9, 2025 2:42 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

2:42 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police have received calls this past hour about two masked men in The Junction, photographing people and businesses. Officers checked them out in the vicinity of the Post Office and Eagles aerie; they told dispatch the men weren’t doing anything illegal (permission is not required to photograph anyone or anything visible from a public space like a sidewalk or street). What some who’ve seen them report to be unsettling is their outfits (here’s one photo texted to us), reminiscent of what plainclothes ICE agents have been photographed wearing, but one report we’ve received say the men identified themselves as “independent media.” They were also described as “belligerent.”

2:55 PM: Someone just called this into 911 again, and officers told dispatch they’d made contact earlier and “there’s nothing we can do.”

3:31 PM: As noted in comments, this is apparently a practice called 1st Amendment Auditing, carried out by provocateurs. It would explain why we thought we heard officers tell dispatch the men were “auditors.”

Share This

12 Replies to "FYI: Masked photographers in The Junction"

  • AK September 9, 2025 (2:46 pm)
    Reply

    Time to follow them around with our cameras out! If they are ICE they are Nazis and deserve nothing from us!

    • WSB September 9, 2025 (2:52 pm)
      Reply

      Just to be clear, nothing I’ve heard suggests they represented themselves as ICE (or any other law enforcement). Just that their vests/masked/shades were similar.

    • WSzombie September 9, 2025 (2:58 pm)
      Reply

      Based on your statement, I don’t think you understand what Nazi’s are. Or maybe I don’t understand. Can you explain how Immigration and Customs Enforcement are “Nazi”? 

      • TJ September 9, 2025 (3:25 pm)
        Reply

        The term “Nazi” many years ago came to mean more than the original, strictest definition (think of the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld 30 years ago). In the dictionary, the first definition is almost always the original meaning, but usually there’s at least one or two additional, as this one from the Britannica Dictionary:

        “an evil person who wants to use power to control and harm other people especially because of their race, religion, etc.”

  • WS Resident September 9, 2025 (2:54 pm)
    Reply

    I encountered them. I saw them and thought it was very strange to see fully masked men in “army green” vests walking around the Junction with camera equipment. I was driving north on California when I saw them. I slowed down to look at them. When they saw me looking at them, they turned their cameras on me. The whole thing was very strange and unsettling. 

  • Junction Guy September 9, 2025 (3:03 pm)
    Reply

    Just saw them too, thought they looked a little out of place. Saw one get into a car with disabled vet license plate.

  • helpermonkey September 9, 2025 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    this is a new tactic the magas are using to intimidate. I believe it’s called “first amendment auditing”. Ignore them and no NOT engage, as that is what they want. 

    • WSB September 9, 2025 (3:29 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks, HM, that would explain what officers radioed back to dispatch – I listened to the recording of the response multiple times and it was either “auditors” or “monitors.” Sorry I wasn’t already aware of this trend. Numerous online explanations. – TR

  • aa September 9, 2025 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of you tube videos of people with cameras upsetting people.  I vote we don’t give them the attention and drama they are hoping to create.   

  • DRW September 9, 2025 (3:23 pm)
    Reply

    This is not normal nor should it be thought of as normal.

  • Someone in Westwood September 9, 2025 (3:30 pm)
    Reply

    White privilege in action. If this was someone of color….. well mostly likely not ‘cuz they would know better to mask up and aggressively film people. 

  • Kt September 9, 2025 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    Soon neighbors will be reporting on neighbors like in East Berlin pre reunification.  Meanwhile Dems won’t oust Schumer with someone who will stand up to the wannabe dictator.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.