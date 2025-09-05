‘Fun, upbeat’ West Seattle Fam Band now recruiting!

Announced by local musician Kevin Freitas:

After forming Better As Brass 2 years ago, one comment on West Seattle Blog’s post stuck with me: “Can you PLEASE also form a Jr.?!” Plus, as my kiddo grows up, I want him to have the opportunity to play alongside me in a fun setting.

Introducing: West Seattle Fam Band! We play fun, upbeat tunes and welcome musicians at any experience level. Seriously! Parts for our music are organized by beginner, intermediate, and experienced. Our guiding principles with this intergenerational band are mentorship, fellowship, and fun where we hope high schoolers can lift up younger kids (and get your service learning/volunteer hours!), elders can pass on sage advice, and folks who’ve never played an instrument can give it a go.

Now, the requests…

1. I’m interested! We’re currently seeking brass and percussion players (but may expand later so still let us know). We rehearse twice a month (time and place TBD), play around West Seattle, and follow the school calendar with fresh new tunes each year. Elementary on up are invited (kids 12 or under, bring your parents to play together!) Don’t play brass or drums? Try one out! Don’t have an instrument? Let’s find you one!

2. Help out! Do you have a space (gym, event space, place of worship, etc.) we could rehearse in? Want to sponsor us or donate to help buy instruments, t-shirts, and more? Are you a designer who can help with a logo or awesome merch designs? Photographer/videographer who can help capture some memories? Social media pro who wants to share our fun? Have some other skill or passion you want to contribute? Let us know.

Kevin currently leads and plays trumpet in Better As Brass and is formerly a founding member of 8-Bit Brass Band, where he played sousaphone and arranged tunes. Before that, he played in Trash Talk, got his Honk band start with D20 12 years ago, and has sat in with various Honk bands through the years. He grew up playing trumpet in school and wishes fun bands like this existed when he was younger.