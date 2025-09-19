West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

67℉

From White Center Now: One night on the Rat City Art Walk

September 19, 2025 5:08 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | White Center | WS culture/arts

As mentioned in our previous story, this weekend will bring a celebration of artists and their work during the West Seattle Art Tour. Every month brings a smaller opportunity to see local creativity during the West Seattle Art Walk, on second Thursdays. You might not know there’s also a monthly art walk in White Center – the Rat City Art and Food Walk, on third Thursdays. We explored it last night for partner site White Center Now, and you can see the story and photos here.

Share This

No Replies to "From <i>White Center Now</i>: One night on the Rat City Art Walk"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.