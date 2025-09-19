As mentioned in our previous story, this weekend will bring a celebration of artists and their work during the West Seattle Art Tour. Every month brings a smaller opportunity to see local creativity during the West Seattle Art Walk, on second Thursdays. You might not know there’s also a monthly art walk in White Center – the Rat City Art and Food Walk, on third Thursdays. We explored it last night for partner site White Center Now, and you can see the story and photos here.
West Seattle, Washington
19 Friday
| 0 COMMENTS