From ‘Twilight’ to art to politics, here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Wednesday

Quick reminders about what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CLOSING DAY FOR SOUTH DELRIDGE WALGREENS: The Walgreens store at 9456 16th SW permanently closes at noon today, as we’ve been reporting.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

NO AMERICAN MAH JONGG TODAY: Afternoon meetups are sstill on hold until The Missing Piece reopens in its new West Seattle Junction location.

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: The Chief Sealth IHS girls play Seattle Christian at 3 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix that broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Monthly meeting, 6 pm online. Here’s the agenda, which includes the registration link.

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required.

FREE ART CLASS: 6 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: An energetic way to enjoy your late-summer evening – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome.

‘TWILIGHT’ OUTDOOR MOVIE: As previewed here, Seattle Parks is screening the “Twilight” movies at parks around the city this month, and tonight it’s “Twilight: Eclipse” at Lincoln Park’s ballfield #4. (8011 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

LISTENING PARTY: King Princess‘s new album is “Girl Violence” – hear it early at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, with giveaways (you could win a signed copy!).

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: Last time this summer! 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

MUSIC BINGO: at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: You can be in the spotlight – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: The singing starts at the pub at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!