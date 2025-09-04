From story time to safety meeting, here’s what’s happening for your West Seattle Thursday

(Seen Tuesday night in Fairmount Ravine, photographed by SeanO!)

Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, HOTWIRE: The Junction coffeehouse celebrates its 23rd anniversary, until 5 pm. (4410 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still time left in gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), free.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Marigold Wood-Fired Pizza.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: Discussion of safety issues relating to the High Point Library/Neighborcare parking lot, 6 pm at the library (3411 SW Raymond).

DUSTY 45s FT. JOE ROSS & THE BIRDWATCHERS: Free live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Tomas, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!