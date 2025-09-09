From meetings to music, 14 on the list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Late-summer garden photo by Stan Delles)

Here’s our Tuesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are invited to this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) features speakers Abigail Quic and Antonio Cruz Sánchez, PhD, regarding youth leadership training.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm weekly meeting, with agenda items including surveillance-camera expansion. Meeting is open to public comment both online and in person – the agenda explains how.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting, community members welcome, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room. Here’s the agenda. (9131 California SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: In-store show with Catholics, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: New classes begin, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four options for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

