From ‘Aging in Place’ resource fair to Baby Story Time, our list for your West Seattle Monday spans all ages!

Here’s our list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: Budget presentations continue, so today’s meeting started at 9:30 am, with a focus on public-safety and human-services departments – see their slides via the agenda here, which also explains how to watch. It’s likely to continue into the afternoon.

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s noon story time is happening again today! (9010 35th SW)

AGING IN PLACE RESOURCE FAIR: Are you – or is someone in your family – “aging in place”? This afternoon at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 2-6 pm, find out about services and people designed to help make it possible.

SHOW & SIGNING AT EASY STREET: Return To Dust visits Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for a show, signing, and photo op … album purchase required to participate in the latter two, otherwise, free and all-ages.

ART SALON AT C & P COFFEE: 6 pm, “a safe space for creative people to gather” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Free. Bring your own supplies; “water-based mediums only, please.”

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT HIATUS: Still on hold until The Missing Piece finishes moving to new Junction location.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Here’s who’s playing at home: At 7 pm, West Seattle HS‘s volleyball team hosts Bishop Blanchet (3000 California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

