FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth beats Hockinson in season opener at home

Story by Jason Grotelueschen

Photos by Oliver Hamlin

For West Seattle Blog

In the first local high-school home football game of the season on Friday night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth International High School cruised 33-6 past the visiting squad from Hockinson (which is near Vancouver, WA).

Sealth moved to 1-0 on the season as head coach Daron Camacho‘s team held a 19-6 lead after three quarters, and then added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Officials had decided to start the game about 15 minutes early, due to concerns with deteriorating air quality due to wildfire smoke, which caused cancellations of games throughout the state. One of these unfortunate cancellations is West Seattle High School‘s season opener against La Salle in Yakima on Saturday: We were told by WSHS head coach Anthony Stordahl — who was also in the stands at NCSWAC watching the game on Friday night — that their Yakima road game is canceled due to smoky conditions east of the Cascades.

But at SWAC on Friday night, the host Seahawks put on a stellar show for their fans, including fellow students who had just returned to classes this week after summer break.

Sealth took an early 7-0 lead after a short run by sophomore Loto Amituanai (#26).

With 6:28 left in the first quarter, the Seahawks extended the lead to 10-0 with a field goal by senior kicker Ogi Petronijevic (#1).

Early in the second quarter, senior quarterback MJ Filitaula (#12) scored on a TD run to make it 16-0, where the score remained after a failed attempt at a faked extra point (following a penalty on the first extra point try).

Hockinson responded with a long TD reception by Mark Hogan Jr. (#3) with 5:42 left before halftime, and after a fumbled 2-point conversion attempt, the score was 16-6.

Sealth added a Petronijevic field goal to take a 19-6 lead into the locker room at halftime. Here’s the team storming back onto the field for the second half:

After a scoreless third quarter, the Seahawks extended their lead to 26-6 after a short TD run by Filitaula and a successful extra point try with 10:45 remaining.

Then, after an interception and long return, Sealth scored on a TD pass from Filitaula to freshman Marquis Tovia (#3) to make the final score 33-6.

Senior Jessie Gilmore II (#9):

Junior Eli Policarpio (#7) picking up a fumble and celebrating:

Policarpio and Tovia:

Sealth’s defense makes a big stop on 4th down:

Junior Kaeson Filitaula (#8) after a crucial interception:

Next up for Sealth is Franklin on Friday, September 12, followed by the huge annual Huling Bowl rivalry game against West Seattle HS on Friday, September 19 (both games at SWAC).