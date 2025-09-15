FOLLOWUP: Seattle Police lieutenant explains how she stopped driver accused of targeting pedestrian

(WSB photo, Friday)

Last Friday afternoon, we reported on a crash near the north end of Lincoln Park, involving a driver who fled on foot after allegedly trying to hit pedestrians, and another driver who deliberately hit that car to stop him. We later learned from the preliminary police summary that the latter driver was an off-duty Seattle Police officer. Today, SPD identifies that officer as a lieutenant in the process of being promoted to captain and about to take over the South Precinct. Here’s the department’s post:

Seattle Police Lt. Heidi Tuttle drove her SUV into a Prius on Friday, Sept. 12 to stop a man from running over a pedestrian.

“The Prius shot out from Southwest Othello onto 47th and he almost clipped my back panel,” said Lt. Tuttle.

Lt. Tuttle said she stopped her vehicle and watched the Prius swerve and almost hit another car head-on. The Prius driver then nearly ran over a pedestrian and almost hit three more cars.

She said it was clear the driver had his eyes on a man in the street.

“Once he crossed Fauntleroy to the east side of the street he gunned it toward the guy. The victim jumped out of the street,” Lt. Tuttle said.

Lt. Tuttle said the suspect then did “a three-point turn to go after the guy again.”

She then made the decision to drive her SUV into the chaotic scene to stop the Prius driver. She sped toward the Prius and slammed into him, pushing him off course.

“He was 15-20 feet from hitting the guy,” Lt. Tuttle said.

She said the suspect then ran from the Prius. Witnesses snapped photos of him, and he was arrested by officers just under a mile away. Police booked the 29-year-old man into the King County Jail for investigation of Assault.

Lt. Tuttle has been with the department 28 years. She has worked throughout SPD, from patrol to community outreach. Earlier this month it was announced that she will be promoted to the rank of Captain. On Sept. 17, she will become the Captain of the South Precinct.