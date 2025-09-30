West Seattle, Washington

30 Tuesday

60℉

FOLLOWUP: Salmon Bone Bridge in North Delridge reopens earlier than expected

September 30, 2025 11:00 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news

(Seattle Public Utilities photo)

If you’re looking for somewhere to get outside in the early fall sunshine, Longfellow Creek’s Salmon Bone Bridge is an option again. Seattle Public UtilitiesBrad Wong just sent word – with the photo above – that the bridge has reopened. That’s a month earlier than the potential late October reopening mentioned when the foot bridge was closed this summer for more renovation work. The bridge is over the creek between 26th and 28th SW, north of SW Nevada [map].

Share This

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Salmon Bone Bridge in North Delridge reopens earlier than expected"

  • Gill & Alex September 30, 2025 (11:12 am)
    Reply

    It’s a beautiful spot to enjoy nature in the city.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.