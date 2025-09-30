FOLLOWUP: Salmon Bone Bridge in North Delridge reopens earlier than expected

(Seattle Public Utilities photo)

If you’re looking for somewhere to get outside in the early fall sunshine, Longfellow Creek’s Salmon Bone Bridge is an option again. Seattle Public Utilities‘ Brad Wong just sent word – with the photo above – that the bridge has reopened. That’s a month earlier than the potential late October reopening mentioned when the foot bridge was closed this summer for more renovation work. The bridge is over the creek between 26th and 28th SW, north of SW Nevada [map].